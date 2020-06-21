HELEN SELLER

Helen Audrey Sellers (Age 82)
On Thursday, June 18, 2020, of Naples, FL. Beloved wife for 62 years of John E. Sellers Jr.; mother of Cindy Sellers Kurak, John E. Sellers, III, and Patrick A. Sellers (Jill); grandmother of Nellie and Bridget O'Brien, and Riley, Bella and Taylor Sellers. (SERVICES LIMITED DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC) Visitation at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Norbeck and Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Friday, June 26, beginning at 10 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 11 a.m. Private interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation in her memory.www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.