

HELEN VIRGINIA SELLERS "Heald"

May 16, 1926 - August 2, 2019



Helen Virginia Sellers died August 2, 2019 at her home in Arlington, Virginia

Helen Virginia (Heald) Sellers was born May 16, 1926 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Jack Mahoney and Margaret Corkill Heald, and grew up in Dalhart, Texas. Helen graduated from Corpus Christi High School and earned an Associate's Degree from Corpus Christi Jr. College. Helen met her future husband Naval Flight Cadet Harry Seagrove Sellers while living in Corpus Christi. After 30 years of active duty service, they continued to reside in Arlington, VA.

Helen is survived by her sons Darrow (Gail) of Salinas, CA, Richard (Jacqueline) of Arlington, VA; six grandchildren, Ron, Rebekah, Chris, Suzanne, Matthew, and Christine; two great grandchildren, Diane and Brooke; and a brother, Jack Heald Jr. (Cynthia) of Tucson, AZ.

Arrangements will be handled by Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA (703) 920-4800. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the in Helen's memory.