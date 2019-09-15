The Washington Post

HELEN "Heald" SELLERS (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Arlington National Cemetery
Notice
HELEN VIRGINIA SELLERS "Heald"  
May 16, 1926 - August 2, 2019  

Helen Virginia Sellers died August 2, 2019 at her home in Arlington, Virginia
 
Helen Virginia (Heald) Sellers was born May 16, 1926 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Jack Mahoney and Margaret Corkill Heald, and grew up in Dalhart, Texas. Helen graduated from Corpus Christi High School and earned an Associate's Degree from Corpus Christi Jr. College. Helen met her future husband Naval Flight Cadet Harry Seagrove Sellers while living in Corpus Christi. After 30 years of active duty service, they continued to reside in Arlington, VA.
 
Helen is survived by her sons Darrow (Gail) of Salinas, CA, Richard (Jacqueline) of Arlington, VA; six grandchildren, Ron, Rebekah, Chris, Suzanne, Matthew, and Christine; two great grandchildren, Diane and Brooke; and a brother, Jack Heald Jr. (Cynthia) of Tucson, AZ.
 
Arrangements will be handled by Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA (703) 920-4800. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the in Helen's memory.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.