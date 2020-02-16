Helen Juanita Sellman "Tootie"
On Thursday, February 6, 2020 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, wife of the late John E. Sellman, Sr., she leaves to cherish her children, Deborah, John, Jr. (Monica), Wayne (Traci) and Minnie Sellman, LaShawn Wills, Pamela (Roy) Contee and one sister, Geraldine Randall. Mrs. Sellman will lie in state on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, February 21, 2020 at Union United Methodist Church, 14418 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20772 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Homegoing Celebration 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD. 20608