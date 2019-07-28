Helen Elizabeth Russell Sparling "Beth" (Age 92)
Died July 4, 2019 at Brewster Health Center, Topeka, KS. She with her husband, Robert, lived in McLean VA 1961-2001. In McLean, Beth served as an Elder in Garfield Christian Church and was an active participant in the American Association of University Women, where she served a term as President and became a specialist in finding rare books for the annual AAUW Book Sale. She was also very active in the AAUW Investment Club and Book Review groups. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing golf. Beth and Bob loved to dance and play bridge. Beth is survived by Robert (Bob) her husband, of 69 years; daughter Rebecca (Larry) Hinton, Topeka KS; sons, David Sparling, Front Royal VA; John (Ruth) Sparling, Sarasota FL; four granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ralph Eugene Russell. Memorial service will be held Aug. 3, 2019, 3 p.m. at the Brewster Place Chapel, 1205 SW 29th St. Topeka, KS 66611. Inurnment will be at the Oneida, KS cemetery at a later date. See full obituary at www.dovetopeka.com/Obituaries
