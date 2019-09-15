Helen O'Conor Spencer
(Age 95)
On Friday, September 13, 2019, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Richard A. Spencer, Jr.; mother of Marie Woodbury (Dan Claiborn), Terry Spencer (John Fassl), Karen Spencer, Colleen Henderson (Stu), Rick Spencer (Eileen). Also survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, Tuesday, September 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the main church on Wednesday, September 18, at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, 1524 35th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007 or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Ste. 100, Rockville, MD 20850.