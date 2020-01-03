The Washington Post

HELEN STERN

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert L. Smith meeting room at Sidwell Friends School
3825 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Washington, DC
HELEN B. STERN

On Monday, November 11, 2019, Helen B. (Leni) Stern passed away.
Survivors include her 25 year partner,
William W. Upton; her five children: Henry (Paula), Michael (Leni), Holly, David (Tracey) and Eve; her 11 grandchildren: Jonathan, Ryan, Danny, Katie and Emma Stern and Margaret, Sandy, George, Philip, Justin and Henry Nozuka; seven great grandchildren; her sister, Harriet B. McGraw; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Robert L. Smith meeting room at Sidwell Friends School, 3825 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC. 20016.
Memorial contributions can be made to Equal Justice Works, 1730 M St., NW, Washington, DC 20036; St. Luke Foundation for Haiti (Our Little Brothers and Sisters), 3999 Great Harvest Court, Dumfries, VA 22025 or the .
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020
