HELEN SWARTZ

On Wednesday, October 13, 2020. HELEN IRENE SWARTZ of Silver Spring, MD. Mother of David Swartz of Monkton, MD, Richard Swartz of Tampa, FL, and Deborah Hathway of Rockville, MD; mother-in-law of Julia, Patricia, and Donald. Also survived by eight granddaughters, four grandsons and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gwynne Burbanck Swartz. The memorial service and interment will be private, limited to immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Hospice 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100 ,Rockville, MD 20850.