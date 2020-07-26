HELEN SWIFT



HELEN V. SWIFT

On July 19, 2020, Helen V. Swift, born on December 24, 1920 in Newark NJ, to the late Maria and Walter Pawowitz. She spent her childhood there. She met her future husband, "Wally" while she was playing basketball for Westinghouse during WW II, where he was a spectator in the stands. They were married in 1944 and moved to Colonia, NJ in the late 1940's. They raised her three children there. She later moved and lived in Maryland from 1964 to the present.Helen was the preceded in death by her late husband Walter "Wally" Swift in 2002 and her daughter Patricia Kramer in 2018. She was the devoted mother of John "Jack" Swift and wife Linda, Jeanne Marie Swift-Wheeler; and cherished grandmother of Scott Kramer and Michael Kramer.There will be private services.



