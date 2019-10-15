The Washington Post

Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Greater Morning Star Apostolic Ministries
1700 Ritchie Marlboro Road
Largo, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Greater Morning Star Apostolic Ministries
1700 Ritchie Marlboro Road
Largo, MD
HELEN GREENLEAF THOMPSON  
(Age 100)  

On Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Loving and devoted mother of Jestena Greenleaf Lumpkins and Yvonne Greenleaf Bridges. She is also survived by three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Thompson will lie in state at The Greater Morning Star Apostolic Ministries, 1700 Ritchie Marlboro Road., Largo, MD 20774 on Friday, October 18 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, and the Salvation Army. Services by STEWART.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2019
