HELEN CHRISTINE WAY (Age 90)
Of Springdale, MD went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Mitchell (Nancy), Michael (Jamie), Alfonso (Tawanna) and Jeffrey (Suzy); and a host of other relatives and friends. Helen was the wife of the late Bishop Alfonso Way. Public Viewing is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Faith Assembly of Christ, Inc. of Washington, DC, 4821 Georgia Ave., NW Washington, DC 20011. Service will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Faith Assembly of Christ, 5135 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743, Public viewing is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Family's Private Service will start at 11 a.m., live streaming will be on www.facchurch.com
. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services by FREEMAN.