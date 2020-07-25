1/1
HELEN WAY
HELEN CHRISTINE WAY  (Age 90)  
Of Springdale, MD went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Mitchell (Nancy), Michael (Jamie), Alfonso (Tawanna) and Jeffrey (Suzy); and a host of other relatives and friends. Helen was the wife of the late Bishop Alfonso Way. Public Viewing is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Faith Assembly of Christ, Inc. of Washington, DC, 4821 Georgia Ave., NW Washington, DC 20011. Service will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Faith Assembly of Christ, 5135 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743, Public viewing is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Family's Private Service will start at 11 a.m., live streaming will be on www.facchurch.com. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services by FREEMAN.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Faith Assembly of Christ, Inc. of Washington, DC
JUL
28
Viewing
08:30 - 10:45 AM
Faith Assembly of Christ
JUL
28
Service
Faith Assembly of Christ
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
