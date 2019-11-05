Helen Kathryn Yackee "Kathy"
Wife of 62 years of the late Robert A. Yackee, mother of Ruth Handelsman, John Yackee and Susan Yackee, and grandmother of six died October 31, 2019 at Chevy Chase House at age 98. She was born in Bandera, Texas May 10, 1921. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker and the office manager and bookkeeper for her husband's dental practice from 1951 to 1988. She was a resident of DC for 70 years. A reception will be held for family and friends at the home of Ruth and Steve Handelsman at 5702 Oldchester Rd., Bethesda, Md, Sunday November 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m.