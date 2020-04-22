The Washington Post

HELENA BEST

HELENA LOUISE BEST  

First Lady Deaconess Helena L. Best 89 years old passed away to be present with the Lord on April 7, 2020 after a fight with cancer. Her husband the late Pastor George H. Best preceded her 80 days prior. Helena leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Rev. Iris Tyler (Deacon Jerry); one daughter-in-law; two stepchildren; four grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister and many other family members, church family and friends. Services private. For service and streaming information please visit

