Of Fort Washington, Maryland formerly of Washington, DC, more affectionately called "Tea" transitioned to eternal life, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. She leaves to cherish fond memories: son, Anthony "Tony" (Joyce); daughters, Sharon (Darren, Sr.) and Debra (Jackie); three grandchildren, Latasha (James), Darren Jr. "Peanut" (Takitta) and Anthony II "Tony" (Taylor); three great grandchildren, Jazmine, Nathaniel and Maxwell; sister, Daisy Campbell; sister-in-law, Mary Naomi Frost-Bumbrey; goddaughter, Cecelia Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Viewing, 9 a.m. until time of Service, 11 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Westphalia United Methodist Church, 9363 D'Arcy Road, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774. Interment, Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland. Online guestbook at