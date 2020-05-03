

Helena Lee



Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away suddenly on April 26, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She graduated with a degree in accounting and worked for an airline company in Taiwan before marrying and immigrating to the United States. Her work as an accountant included being the Director of the Indian Trust Accounting Division of the U.S. General Services Administration.

She joins her father, Jung Hui and her sister, Carol who predeceased her.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David; her son, Bryan, his wife, Jana, and granddaughter, Mallory; her daughter, Karen and her husband, Eric; her mother, Mei Jung; her brother, James, his wife, Jenny, and family; her brother, Clifton, his wife, Shirley, and family; her brother, Dave, his wife, Jane, and family; and brother-in-law, Yuen Kwong Wong and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the U.S. Zen Institute, 19225 Liberty Mill Rd., Germantown, MD, 20874. (Phone: 301-353-9781)

The funeral service and interment are private.