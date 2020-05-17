Helena Berry Morelli (Age 67)
Helena Berry Morelli, 67, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Arlington, VA. Helena was born in Havana, Cuba. She attended Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C., and spent 32 years working at the Pan American Health Organization in Washington, D.C. Helena loved to share food with friends and neighbors and never missed a chance to get on the dance floor, especially if there was Cuban music. She will be greatly missed by her surviving daughter Sabrina. Funeral services will be privately held spring 2021 and a tree planted in her honor. Memorial donations may be made in Helena's name to the Lupus Foundation https://www.lupus.org
