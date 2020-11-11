MANNING Hélene Turbeaux Manning Hélene Turbeaux Manning, 98, of Washington DC, died Monday October 26, 2020, at Knollwood Military Retirement Community. She was born on June 28, 1922, to Marguerite Caneill and Henri Raymond Turbeaux, in Perpignon, France. Her father fought as an officer in the French army in the trenches during WWI. Following the German occupation of France during WWII, the family moved to Dijon in Southern France. After the war, she married Hal J. Anderson, an American officer stationed in France for whom she was an interpreter. She spent many years in military tours throughout Europe. Hélene was very active and had leadership positions in military wives' organizations throughout their tours in Europe, culminating in being elected President of the Federation of German-American Women's Club while stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Hélene obtained her bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of Dijon. She was a beautiful and brilliant Renaissance woman who spoke several languages and had a keen appreciation of and talent for art and music. Hélene created many beautiful works in pastels and ceramics. In Sorede, where she and her husband settled in the South of France after he retired, she became the manager of their estate, was a talented gardener and could recite by heart the names of a multitude of flowers and shrubs in Latin. Hélene told wonderful and warm stories about her amazing life. After her husband died, she left France in 1999 to come to Knollwood where she made many friends. She was a spirited and vocal member of the breakfast club, a group of distinguished retired military officers. It was there that she met and in 2004 married her second husband, Colonel James A. Manning (retired). Hélene had a full and active life and enjoyed visits with her large extended family. Hélene is survived by Bénédicte Caneill her second cousin whom she considered her niece. She is also survived by her eight Manning stepchildren, their spouses, many grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her brother Jacques Turbeaux, her first husband, Hal Jefferson Andrews, and her second husband, Col. James A Manning (retired). Hélene is to be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society
