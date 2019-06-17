

Helene Margaret Wagner



Died on June 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Helene was born December 4, 1945 to William H. and Marguerite Snively Wagner. She graduated from Marymount High School in 1963 and Marymount University in 1965. This was one of the most special times of her life, meeting people that remained lifelong friends and companions.

Helene spent the majority of her career at The George Washington University Medical Center, as the Executive Associate to the Chairman of Radiology, Dr David O. Davis. She planned numerous events over the years, including yearly Radiology conferences, staff holiday parties, and GW resident dinners and ceremonies. Helene was the heart of the Department of Radiology's support staff and a fixture at the hospital for many years.

One of Helene's passions was genealogy and the Wagner family history. She provided memorabilia and valuable historical assistance to NYU's Wagner School of Public Service for its documentary on her uncle, Senator Robert F. Wagner, author of the Social Security Act and National Labor Relations Act. When Senator Wagner's portrait was unveiled at the Senate in the Nation's Capital, Helene was present, proud to represent the Wagner family.

Helene was devoted to family and friends. She spent many vacations on Captiva Island, Florida which was her favorite place to relax. Helene was a second mother to Dana Murphy, Erin (Murphy) Herman, and Kevin Murphy, who are children of Marymount classmate Marisa (Ferrando) Murphy. Helene was present at almost every major event in their lives and was an integral part of the Murphy family.

Preceded in death by both her parents, Helene is survived by her cousin, Carol (Wagner) White, Carol's sons, Kevin and John, her goddaughter Erin (Murphy) Herman and godson John M. White and cousin Cheryl Snively Johnson.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 21 at 12:30 p.m., at St Ann's Catholic Church, 5300 10th Street, N Arlington, VA 22205. Reception immediately following Mass in the parish hall. Helene will be buried alongside her parents at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA.