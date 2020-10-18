HELENE PANGAS

PANGAS HELENE DE NEUVILLE PANGAS On September 21, 2020, at the age of 48, died from a tragic accident while vacationing in Cap Ferret, France. She was riding her bicycle when she was struck and killed instantly by a speeding driver who lost control of his car. Funeral services were held in Paris, France. She was born on November 24,1971 in Besancon, France to Antoine (predeceased) and Anne Coquebert de Neuville. She met her best friend and soulmate, Harry S. Pangas, in her first year at Tulane University Law School in New Orleans. They married on August 4, 1998. She was a devoted mother to her three beautiful children, Stephen, Antoine and Chloe. Helene was an active member/parent at Lycee Rochambeau - The French International School in Washington, DC. As an active member of the school board, Helene was instrumental in the reform of the Board of Trustees' governance that opened more seats to parents, while working tirelessly with fellow board members to improve the quality of the education students receive. She was a strong supporter of creating financial aid opportunities at the school so that more students could benefit from a French educa tion and was a generous donor to the school. Helene loved raising her children in Washington, DC where she lived for more than two decades. She had many diverse interests, notably a passion for the arts, culture and nature. She spent every summer with her extended family in her beloved Greek island of Alonissos, swimming and boating in the Aegean Sea. As a nature enthusiast, she also enjoyed exploring the many lakes, rivers and nature trails of her second home in Deep Creek Lake, Maryland. Helene personified beauty and kindness inside and out, and was always passionate for living life to its fullest, while fighting for what she thought was right. She was an inspiration to many. A bright, shining light taken away from us abruptly and too soon, her memory and love will live eternally within our hearts. In addition to her husband Harry and three children, Helene is survived by her mother, Anne Coquebert de Neuville, sister, Marie de Neuville Laumann, brother-in-law, Heinz Laumann, mother-in-law, Katherine Pangas, father-in-law, Steve Pangas, sisters-in-law, Kristina Luce, Alexandra Wensley and Pamela Pangas Cope, Aunt, Vivian Badami and her many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. While Helene's family grieves her loss, they have chosen to remember Helene in a way that honors her spirit. The family has established The Helene de Neuville Pangas Scholarship Fund at the Lycee Rochambeau French International School in Washington, DC to provide assistance to underprivileged students interested in pursuing a French education For contributions go to: https://www.rochambeau.org/inmemoryofhelene
