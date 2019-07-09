The Washington Post

Helene Rogan (1938 - 2019)
Notice
HELENE C. ROGAN  

On Friday, July 5, 2019. The beloved wife of the late James F. Rogan; devoted mother of Richard and James Rogan and Lauren Whipple and sister of Paul Munley. Also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Helene's life on Wednesday, July 10 from 5 to 8pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 Loch Haven Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on July 9, 2019
