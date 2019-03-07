

HELGA GONZALEZ



On February 19, 2019 of Potomac, Maryland. Courageously, Helga Hinz immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1955 to find new life after growing up during World War II. Soon after, she married Joaquin Gonzalez - an Ecuadorian economist - learned Spanish and English, raised three daughters, and found time to devote to work, charity, cooking and friends. A strong woman, she is dearly missed, yet is alive with love in our hearts. Beloved wife of Joaquin Gonzalez; loving mother of Diana Teti, Anita Gonzalez and Gloria Gonzalez; loving grandmother of Wesley G. Shifflett (Ryannon) and Saige Anabel Teti; aunt of Barbara McDermott and Steven Nickel; sister of the late Inge Nickel. Memorial services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday March 9, 2019 at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814. Inurnment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or the .