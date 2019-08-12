H. David Neumann
H. David Neumann of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 93. Husband of the late Johanna Neumann; devoted father of Ruthie Platt (Murray o.b.m.), Eliot Neumann (Margie), Benjamin Neumann (Ellen) and Arie Neumann (Gayle). Cherished grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service was held yesterday, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Woodside Synagogue Ahavas Torah in Silver Spring, MD. Interment at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD.
Shiva will be held at David's residence. Memorial contributions may be made to United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's Antisemitism Initiative at ushmm.org
in memory of David and Johanna Neumann. Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama Of Greater Washington, P.A.