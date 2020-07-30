HENNING KRAMER

HENNING A. KRAMER (Age 78)
Henning passed away at home on July 24, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, from the complications of multiple strokes. Henning was born in Berlin and lived in Germany until he became a Master Prosthetist and came to the US to work for an American company in 1970. But he spent weekends at antique auctions and flea markets, and ultimately devoted his passion and talents to importing, restoring and selling antique French furniture. He and his partners at Sparrows Antiques in Kensington MD became a well-regarded resource for almost 40 years.He recently retired with his life partner of 30 years to the Delaware shore, where he enjoyed regular beach-combing walks, exploring the quaint towns of The First State and bird watching at its numerous wildlife reserves.He is survived by his partner Lori Chaikin; former spouse Nancy Kramer; son Fritz Kramer, daughter-in-law Colleen Nattress Kramer, grandchildren Camden, Ryan and Adeline Kramer of Paoli PA; sister Sibylle Kramer Siebert and niece Julia Siebert of Germany. A celebration of his life is planned for the Fall. Details to follow by contacting lori.s.chaikin@gmail.com
. Tributes to him may be made in his name to an organization of your choice or to the National Audubon Society or Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely MD, two of his favorites.