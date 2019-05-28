HENRIETTA DELORES FORD
"Hen"
Peacefully transitioned on May 17, 2019. Henrietta leaves to mourn two daughters, Keisha James (Shanika Cotton) and Essence Ford (Lamar); her loving grandkids, Kristofer, Krisdianna, Makayla, Joel, Ziyhan, Zamiyah and Shymoni. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Lorena Robinson and her husband, Quincy Ford(Q) (Big Daddy). A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Visitation from 1:30 p.m. until service at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Glenarden, MD 20706.