The Washington Post

HENRIETTA "HEN" FORD

Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences. I had the privilege of meeting Ms...."
    - TARSHA DUNN
  • "My deepest condolences to you and your family for the loss..."
    - J R
  • "Our sincere condolences to the Ford family in the loss of..."
    - Your neighbor..
  • " My condolences for your loss. May God soften your..."
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Rd.
Glenarden, MD
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Rd.
Glenarden, MD
Notice
HENRIETTA DELORES FORD  
"Hen"  

Peacefully transitioned on May 17, 2019. Henrietta leaves to mourn two daughters, Keisha James (Shanika Cotton) and Essence Ford (Lamar); her loving grandkids, Kristofer, Krisdianna, Makayla, Joel, Ziyhan, Zamiyah and Shymoni. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Lorena Robinson and her husband, Quincy Ford(Q) (Big Daddy). A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Visitation from 1:30 p.m. until service at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Glenarden, MD 20706.
 

Published in The Washington Post on May 28, 2019
