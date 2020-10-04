1/1
HENRIETTA GADSDEN
HENRIETTA PHYLISS McNEIL COOK GADSDEN  
Peacefully transitioned on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland. She is survived by two devoted daughters, one beloved granddaughter, a thoughtful nephew, and a host of other family and friends. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, friends may visit the family for a viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at McGuire Funeral Service, Inc., 7400 Georgia Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20012. Interment will take place at the Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland immediately following the service.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
