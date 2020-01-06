

HENRIETTA GOLDNER GUTTMAN "Reta"



Henrietta "Reta" Goldner Guttman died on Shabbat, January 4, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Rockville, Maryland.

Reta was born in 1929 and until her recent illness lived her entire life in Nashville, Tennessee. She will be sorely missed by her children Fred (Nancy), Gail (Evan) and Gary (Jan); her brother Fred Goldner (Martha); her grandchildren, Ilan Guttman (Hadar), Maital Guttman (Netta), Yoav Guttman (Chelsea), Matthew Altman (Camila), Jill Altman-Caffery (Kate), Joel, Max and Eve Guttman. She was overjoyed to have lived long enough to see the birth of three great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted daughter to her parents and a loving sister to her sibling Norma, all of whom predeceased her.

She was extremely devoted to family and was a matriarch in the truest sense of the word. She was a committed Jew who participated in and had leadership positions in several local Jewish organizations. She celebrated Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, every Friday night.

She was an independent woman and ran a successful accounting business for many years.

She was blessed with many long-term friends.

Funeral Services will be held Monday January 6 at 2 p.m. at Temple Ohabai Sholom, 5015 Harding Rd, Nashville, TN.