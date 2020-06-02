

HENRIETTA LOUISE SMITH

Departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She remains the much loved mother of Venida Ramar Marshall, Arthera Marra Shell, and William Arthur Smith, Jr. (Stephanie); she also leaves behind two grandchildren, Veronica Denise White and Marques William Smith, Sr. (Michelle), her three great grandchildren, Ronald Anthony White III, Madison Denise Smith, and Marques William Smith, Jr. Preparation by Taylor's Funeral Service, 1722 North Capitol St., NW, Washington, DC 20002. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 3 at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Ave., Temple Hill, Maryland 20748, with viewing at 10 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.



