HENRIETTA SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HENRIETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HENRIETTA LOUISE SMITH  
Departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She remains the much loved mother of Venida Ramar Marshall, Arthera Marra Shell, and William Arthur Smith, Jr. (Stephanie); she also leaves behind two grandchildren, Veronica Denise White and Marques William Smith, Sr. (Michelle), her three great grandchildren, Ronald Anthony White III, Madison Denise Smith, and Marques William Smith, Jr. Preparation by Taylor's Funeral Service, 1722 North Capitol St., NW, Washington, DC 20002. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 3 at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Ave., Temple Hill, Maryland 20748, with viewing at 10 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Viewing
10:00 AM
Not About Me Ministries
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Not About Me Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 882-2732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved