

Henrietta Wexler



Of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on November 13, 2019, at the age of 96 after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Wexler, son-in-law, Jim Feldman, and grandchildren, Sam and Sophie Feldman, along with several devoted nieces and nephews. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Henrietta spent most of her adult life in New York City, Baltimore, and the Washington, DC, area. She married Bernard Wexler in 1954; they later divorced but remained on good terms. After starting her career as a legal secretary, she earned a B.A. in English from Brooklyn College in 1963 and a master's in liberal arts from Johns Hopkins University. In Baltimore, she became a teacher (at both the kindergarten and high school levels) and then a claims examiner for the Social Security Administration. Eventually she fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a journalist, writing for a magazine on education published by the federal government. She spent her later years traveling, keeping a busy schedule of volunteer and social activities, and pursuing her interest in the Yiddish language and culture. She delighted in spending time with young children, including her own grandchildren and others for whom she became a kind of surrogate grandmother.

Gifts in her memory may be made to Machar, The Washington Congregation for Secular Jewish Humanism, of which she was a founding member in the 1970s. Services will be private.