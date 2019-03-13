

Henry P. Anderson, III

"Corky" (Age 76)



Lifelong Tulare County resident and Pistachio Farmer, passed away on February 23, 2019.

Corky is survived by a family who loved him dearly; his wife of 30 years Betty Jean Anderson and son Eric Harmon, Tulare; a daughter Shelly Anderson Bettencourt and her husband Roman and two grandsons Skyler and Hunter, Visalia; brother Doug Anderson and his wife Marcia, Tulare; sister Debi Sue Mitchell and her husband Earl, Eagle, Idaho; nieces, Kristy (Frans) Bloom, Stephanie Hammock and Jill (Phillip) Benedetti; nephews, Patrick Mares (Christine), Jeff Anderson, Earl J. "Mitch" Mitchell and his Pioneer Nursery business partner of over 50 years Ken Puryear.

Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the International Agriculture Center, Heritage Complex, 4500 South Laspina Street, Tulare, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , s or the charity of your choosing.

