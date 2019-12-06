

HENRY ANTHONY BLICHARZ



Henry Anthony Blicharz passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 at his home. Henry was diagnosed with cancer a year ago, and with declining health suffered several falls. But even during his last difficult months, Henry graced everyone he met with his electric smile and kind heart which were sustained by his firm belief in God's love.

Henry was born on May 21, 1930 in Center Rutland, VT the 13th of 14 siblings. After proudly serving for four years in the U.S. Air Force, he married Gertrude (Haas), on October 4, 1958 and settled in Springfield, VA. Henry worked for USDA for over 30 years, and when he retired, his greatest enjoyments were time spent with family and gardening.

Henry lovingly cared for Gertrude during her last years until her death in 2004. Henry is also predeceased by a grandson, Adam Blicharz in 2003. Henry is survived by his children: Sharon (Hallahan) and husband Frank and their children Anna, Joseph, Rose and Paul; Andy and wife Laura; Tom and wife Cheryl and their children Amy, Mary, Kathryn and Nick; Judy; Marya; and Mark. Henry is also survived by his remaining sister Dorothy on whom he showered great affection and generosity.