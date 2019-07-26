HENRY MANNING CLAGETT
(Age 94)
Of Accokeek, MD, died July 22, 2019. Manning was a Real Estate Broker and owned Clagett Realty for 50 plus years and was a Veteran of the Army Air Corps having served during World War II
. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Accokeek, a long- time member of the Perseverance Masonic Lodge in Indian Head, Past President of the Accokeek Lions Club and Founding Member of the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department. Husband of 69 years of the late Christine O'Brien Clagett. Father of Diane Hoesch, Lee M. Clagett (Gail), James T. Clagett, Charles E. Clagett (Maura), Richard H. Clagett (Donna); brother of the late Oswald Thomas Clagett; grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 10. Friends received on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until Service Time at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, Accokeek, MD. Interment to follow in church cemetery. Memorials to Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund. Arrangements by Raymond Funeral Service, La Plata, MD.