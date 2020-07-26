1/1
HENRY COTTON III
HENRY A. COTTON III (Age 76)  
Henry A. Cotton III, a native of Lumberton, NC, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Washington, DC. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Jackie; three children, Tyrone, Reginald, and Pamela (Jerry); two grandchildren, Raenel (Marlon) and Briyah; two great-grandchildren, Raegan and Marloe; mother-in-law, Pearly; aunt, Alease; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Elizabeth Heights Cemetery in Lumberton, NC. Services by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton, NC. www.mcmillanfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
Elizabeth Heights Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMillan Funeral Home
1980 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Lumberton, NC 28359
(910) 739-3735
