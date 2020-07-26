Henry A. Cotton III, a native of Lumberton, NC, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Washington, DC. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Jackie; three children, Tyrone, Reginald, and Pamela (Jerry); two grandchildren, Raenel (Marlon) and Briyah; two great-grandchildren, Raegan and Marloe; mother-in-law, Pearly; aunt, Alease; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Elizabeth Heights Cemetery in Lumberton, NC. Services by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton, NC.