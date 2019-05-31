

HENRY STANTON FLEMING "HANK"



On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Hank Fleming suddenly passed away at his home in Burke VA. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, who loved him dearly. He was the devoted father of Michelle (Jerry) Shapiro, Karen (David) Taylor, Wendy (Mark) Estes and Sharon (Gary) Malacane as well as a step father to David (Michele) Capossela. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Allison, Lauren, Matthew, Laura, Emily, Joe, Jack and two great grandchildren. He was expecting a third great-grandchild.

Hank was born in New York City on June 5th 1938. He attended New England College, earning a Bachelor's degree in Earth Science. Hank worked summers at Columbia University's Hudson Labs. After graduating in 1960, Hank worked for Lever Brothers Research Center in NJ as a Research Chemist, and later, back at Hudson Laboratories as a senior scientist. In 1969, Hank was recruited by the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) in Washington DC, to work in the Acoustics Division, later becoming Head of the Marine Physics Branch. He lead numerous operational experiments aboard Navy ships and P-3 aircraft which lead to countless discoveries in the Norwegian Greenland Sea, North and South Atlantic Oceans and the Sea of Japan. He was instrumental in the search for the missing submarine USS Scorpion, which sank in 1968. In 2002, Hank was awarded the US Navy's "Captain Joseph P. Kelly Award" in recognition of his significant contributions to the U.S. Navy.

In 2011, a large submerged topographic feature on the seafloor in the northern South Atlantic Ocean off the Brazilian coast, was accepted into the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans database. Officially named "Fleming Ridge", and ensures immortality for Hank in the oceanographic realm.

After retirement Hank spent the remainder of his years living with his wife, Barbara, in Burke, Virginia. Neighbors will remember him as the guy who was always walking the two basset hounds.

E-Condolences may be made at Fairfax Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the or Basset Rescue of Old Dominion (BROOD).