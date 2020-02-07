Henry Charlie Hawkins
On January 30, 2020 of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Lovie Hawkins; father of Lorraine Rawls (Dennis, Sr.) and Joy Hawkins; grandfather of Dennis C. Rawls, Jr. (Dominique), Andre C. Rawls, Jasmine Ball, Kyle C. Rawls, and Jared Page; great grandfather of Nathan Rawls and Nia Brooke Rawls; and two sisters-in-law, Ann Kelly and Diane Hickman. Funeral Service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 816 - 8th Street NW, Washington, DC, Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.