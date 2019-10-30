Henry Hobek "Hank" (Age 94)
Of Annandale, VA passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine Hobek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Hobek; brothers, Duke, Robert, Paul, and William Hobek. Survivors include one beloved sister, Mary Hobek of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Hank was a graduate of George Washington University, and served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II
.
Visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Annandale, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Humane Society of Fairfax County, hsfc.org
.