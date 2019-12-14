The Washington Post

HENRY JAKUBIAK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY JAKUBIAK.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Henry E. Jakubiak  

Of Glen Cove, NY, formerly of Potomac, MD and New Britain, CT, died November 14, 2019 at his home after a battle with cancer. He was the son of Henry J. Jakubiak and Lilian Young Jakubiak of Farmington, CT. He leaves his wife of 55 years Susan Cowan Jakubiak. He is survived by his sisters Kate (Henrietta) Bragg and Judy Carey, his son Jeffrey M. Jakubiak, his daughter Elena Jakubiak, and beloved extended family. He had a fascinating and fulfilling career as an economist for the International Monetary Fund but loved nothing more than his family. He will be deeply missed. No services are planned.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.