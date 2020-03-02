

Henry Owen Louie



Of Potomac, Maryland, died peacefully at home on February 18, 2020 at age 94. Born on May 20, 1925, in Akron, Ohio, to John and Ong Shee Louie, Mr. Louie, the second of eleven children, spent his childhood in his family's ancestral village in China before returning to the United States in 1939 to live with his family in Easton Maryland, where his father had established a successful laundry business. Mr. Louie married his wife of 66 years, Gloria Lee Louie, in Philadelphia in 1953. That same year, Mr. Louie embarked on a thirty-three year career as a Chinese language expert for the United States Central Intelligence Agency. Mr. Louie's distinguished service to the government included a six year overseas posting in Taiwan, and culminated in his appointment as chief of the China Political/Military Program of the Foreign Broadcast Information Service. Together Mr. and Mrs. Louie raised a family of six children. In retirement Mr. Louie stayed active for many years by playing tennis and enjoying the company and companionship of his family and a large circle of friends. Mr. Louie is pre-deceased by his daughter, Margaret (Dennis Lynch), and is survived by his wife, Gloria, daughters, Janet Spann (Robert), Elizabeth Terry (Kenneth), Linda Kanz (Michael), and Barbara, son, Henry John (James Gray), brothers, Thomas and James, sister, Pauline Khu (Eric), eight grandchildren and five great -grandchildren. A funeral mass for Mr. Louie will be held at 10 a.m. on March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD 20854, immediately followed by an internment of Mr. Louie's ashes at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Mr. Louie's name to the Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, 915 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107.