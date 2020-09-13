HENRY LOWDER

Henry Ingold Lowder Colonel, US Army (Ret.)
Passed away peacefully at the Fairfax Retirement Facility, Fort Belvoir, VA on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas in 1955, his beloved wife, Marcia, in 2010 and is survived by his four children, Beth, Henry, Joe and Ed and their families including 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Originally from Albemarle, NC, Hank graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. After a distinguished 30 year military career that took them overseas and to many destinations throughout the United Sates, Hank and Marcia enjoyed their retirement years in Pinehurst, NC. A funeral service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. at The Old Post Chapel. A reception will follow at 11 a.m. at the Patton Hall Officer's Club, Lamplighter Room. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Henry I. Lowder, Class of 1952, to support the Superintendent's Annual Fund at the West Point Association of Graduates, 698 Mills Road, West Point, New York 10996, or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.