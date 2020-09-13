1/
HENRY LOWDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HENRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry Ingold Lowder  Colonel, US Army (Ret.)  
Passed away peacefully at the Fairfax Retirement Facility, Fort Belvoir, VA on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas in 1955, his beloved wife, Marcia, in 2010 and is survived by his four children, Beth, Henry, Joe and Ed and their families including 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Originally from Albemarle, NC, Hank graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. After a distinguished 30 year military career that took them overseas and to many destinations throughout the United Sates, Hank and Marcia enjoyed their retirement years in Pinehurst, NC. A funeral service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on September 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. at The Old Post Chapel. A reception will follow at 11 a.m. at the Patton Hall Officer's Club, Lamplighter Room. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Henry I. Lowder, Class of 1952, to support the Superintendent's Annual Fund at the West Point Association of Graduates, 698 Mills Road, West Point, New York 10996, or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Arlington National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved