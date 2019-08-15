

HENRY THOMAS MAYO JR. " TOMMY"



Henry Thomas Mayo Jr., son of late Henry T. and Mary J. Mayo passed after a long illness on July 10, 2019. Tommy was born November 23, 1945 in the Bronx, New York. Tommy graduated from Dunbar High School and received BS from University of DC and also a masters from Antioch College Maryland.

Tommy leaves to mourn a sister, Janice Mayo; three brothers, Ronald Mayo, Phillip Mayo

(La-Vern), and Howard Mayo (Gaynell); and a host of relatives and friends.

He was a Deacon at the Love Center Ministries, in California where his memorial services will be held on August 17, 2019.

"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord"