HENRY MCKOY (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "WHEN WE WERE IN COLLEGE, HENRY AND I CLAIMED EACH OTHER AS..."
    - EARLEAN MCCOY
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Janie Faye Watkins
  • "Our condolences to your family. From: Bruce Morrison ..."
    - Denise Morrison
  • "I always had a great regard for Henry and am so sorry to..."
    - Bruce Jones
  • "Very sorry to hear about my classmate and friend. May God..."
    - Peggy Davis
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alfred St. Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred Street
Alexandria, DC
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
Alexandria, DC
Notice
HENRY EDWARD McKOY (Age 73)  

Born June 10, 1946 in Red Springs, NC and he departed on January 4, 2020. After a lengthy career in Government and Self Employment, Henry received an appointment to the Peace Corps where he worked until he retired in 2009. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Grace Rashid and sister, Mildred McMillian. He is survived by his wife, Katie; daughter, Kara Belle (Tommy) of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Kirstin, Alston, Ava, Marcia Rashid (Idris), of Schoolcraft, MI: great-grandchildren, Laila,Henry ,Arnold: siblings, Willie Jones. Harvey McKoy (Laura), Willie McKoy (Ozetta), Linda McKoy (Robert) and Patricia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers all donations may be made to the Henry Edwards McKoy Education Endowment Fund, North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro, NC. Services entrusted to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 9, 2020
bullet Naperville
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
