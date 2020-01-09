HENRY EDWARD McKOY (Age 73)
Born June 10, 1946 in Red Springs, NC and he departed on January 4, 2020. After a lengthy career in Government and Self Employment, Henry received an appointment to the Peace Corps where he worked until he retired in 2009. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Grace Rashid and sister, Mildred McMillian. He is survived by his wife, Katie; daughter, Kara Belle (Tommy) of Naperville
, IL; grandchildren, Kirstin, Alston, Ava, Marcia Rashid (Idris), of Schoolcraft, MI: great-grandchildren, Laila,Henry ,Arnold: siblings, Willie Jones. Harvey McKoy (Laura), Willie McKoy (Ozetta), Linda McKoy (Robert) and Patricia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers all donations may be made to the Henry Edwards McKoy Education Endowment Fund, North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro, NC. Services entrusted to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.