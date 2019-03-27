Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY "Mike" MEAGHER.



HENRY MICHAEL MEAGHER, M.D. "Mike" (Age 76)



Died in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 23, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Cristin Shew, Kathleen Thornton (Michael), and Erin Fougeres (Michel); brothers, Mark and Richard, and sister, Marie McCallum. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jack Thornton, Kaelin and Keira Shew, and Devin and Emma Fougeres. Mike loved music, languages, mathematics, and reading, and inspired his children and grandchildren with his love of learning.

Mike, a lifelong resident of the Washington, DC area, attended Campus School, St. John's College High School, Georgetown University, and Georgetown Medical School. He practiced psychiatry in the area for over 30 years. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.