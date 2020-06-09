HENRY HARLIN NACHLAS
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, HENRY HARLIN NACHLAS of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann Rossler Nachlas. Devoted father of Adam (Deana) Nachlas and Allison (Jeff) Doris. Loving brother of Edwin (the late Celia) Nachlas, Edward, Nelson and Leonore Max, the late Eleanor Kamerow and the late Laurence Nachlas. Cherished grandfather of Madeline and David Faunce, Samantha, Haley and Lanie Nachlas and Joseph and Katherine Doris. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association, www.stroke.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.