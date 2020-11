Or Copy this URL to Share



HENRY NEILL, JR. "Hank"

of Springfield, VA passed November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy Y. Neill; brother of Margaret Neill. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer, March 17, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers maybe sent to: Center for Prostate Disease Research, c/o The Henry M. Jackson Foundation, 6720A Rockledge Dr., Ste. 100, Bethesda, MD 20817.



