HENRY N. REICHMANN
On Thursday May 8, 2019 HENRY NATHAN REICHMANN of Washington, DC. Dear brother of Dr. Helen (Carl Frank) West. Also survived by Henry's special friends and caretakers, Velma Gaskins, Alfred Kebbie Sesay, Rose Johnson, Tony Hawkins, Richard Guga, and Jasmine Philips. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday May 12, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi MD. Memorial Contributions may be made to Comprehensive Care II Inc. Arrangements entrusted to: TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME: 202-541-1001