Dr. Henry B. Ryan "Duke"
Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 at the age of 88 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife, Patricia B. Ryan, son, William W. Ryan, daughter-in-law, Carla I. Ryan, and his granddaughters, Katie, Annabelle and Lydia. Duke Ryan served with distinction as a U.S. diplomat in Brazil, Norway and Australia. He earned his doctorate at Trinity College, Cambridge and was a Life Member of Clare Hall. The author of several books, he also wrote many plays that were performed in the U.S. and U.K. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and his many friends around the world. A celebration of his life will be held in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be sent to Capital Caring Hospice at Donate to [capitalcaring.org
.