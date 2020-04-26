

Henry Winship Schmitt



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Henry Winship Schmitt (also lovingly known to family and friends as "Win"), 70, who passed away April 19, 2020 from complications of a septic infection.

Win was born on January 10, 1950 in Norfolk, Virginia to Earl J. and Margaret Mary Schmitt. Win was predeceased by his parents.

Win is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Rosemary Schmitt, his beloved daughters, Regina Schmitt and Lauren Schmitt; his beloved sons, Henry Schmitt, Jr., Michael Schmitt and Matthew Schmitt; his siblings, Theresa Crawmer, Earl Schmitt, Paul Schmitt, John Schmitt, Philip Schmitt and Jerome Schmitt and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Win spent much of his life living in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC. He proudly served as a member of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC for 33 years. Win was dedicated to his profession and gave his heart and his all every day on the job. Win always felt there was more to law enforcement than just enforcing the law. He always extended a helping hand to people in need and the most vulnerable in the community he served. He retired from the Metropolitan Police Department in 2004 and moved with his family to Wilmington, North Carolina to be close to the ocean he so loved. Win was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved nature and the outdoors. Win had a true joy for life and shared that joy and warmth unconditionally with everyone he knew and met. Win suffered a debilitating stroke four years ago and spent the remaining years of his life confined to bed. Win never complained throughout his illness about his fate. He remained thankful to have his family close by and grateful they were there to care for him. Win will be remembered most by his family and friends for his love of family, his big heart, his generosity, his kindness, his caring nature and his love of hard shell crabs. The family wants to express their sincerest gratitude and love to Win's at home caregivers, Linda Chase, Stephanie Bridges, Cathy Richardson and Sharon Beyer who provided loving care and comfort for Win in the last years of his life.

A memorial service and celebration of Win's life will be planned at a future date when family and friends can safely gather to honor and remember Win.