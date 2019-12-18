The Washington Post

HENRY SCHONZEIT "Hank"  

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, HENRY SCHONZEIT "Hank" of Reston, VA. Beloved husband of Doreen Woogen. Loving father of Gwen Schonzeit Teesing and Mandy Schonzeit Hoffman. Dear brother of Ben Schonzeit and Rise Schonzeit Egert. He is also survived by several grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Etz Hayim, 2920 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22204. Interment will take place at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

