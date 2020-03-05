The Washington Post

HENRY SIMMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY SIMMS.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness
420 Rollins Ave.
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Henry William SImms  

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Simms; daughter, Kimberly T. Simms; two sons, Daniel Simms (Raycela) and Andrew Simms (LaTasha); six grandchildren, Niya, Brittany, Bryan, Mila, Madison and Sophia; great-grandson, Kayden; sister, Dottie Johnson; brother, Thomas Simms and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Simms will be held at Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness, 420 Rollins Ave., Capitol Heights, MD on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. Interment is private.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.