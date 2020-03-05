Henry William SImms
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Simms; daughter, Kimberly T. Simms; two sons, Daniel Simms (Raycela) and Andrew Simms (LaTasha); six grandchildren, Niya, Brittany, Bryan, Mila, Madison and Sophia; great-grandson, Kayden; sister, Dottie Johnson; brother, Thomas Simms and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Simms will be held at Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness, 420 Rollins Ave., Capitol Heights, MD on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. Interment is private.