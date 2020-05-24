

HENRY A. STUVEN (Age 72)



Henry A. Stuven passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Hank is survived by his wife, Susan Knauf Stuven, children, Amy Stuven (Chris), Brena Stuven Tart (Gene), Constance Stuven, James Stuven (Jessica), and grandsons, Max Tart and Miles Stuven. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Stuven (Shelly), and sister, Linda Wilson (Robert), and many Stuven and Knauf beloved nieces and nephews.

Hank was born in Brooklyn, New York to Irmgard Schulze and Henry J. Stuven on September 25, 1947. He is predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Walter. Hank earned his degree in Computer Science from Florida Institute of Technology and spent many years working in the Aerospace industry, first as an engineer and then, for many more years, as a manager.

Hank loved baseball, bowling, beer, and collecting! He will be remembered by his family and his many friends for his joy for life and his laughing face. He will be deeply missed by all.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6905 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, Maryland 20770.